Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew makes an appeal for peace in Ukraine

February 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We call upon all parties involved to pursue this path of dialogue and respect for international law, in order to bring an end to the conflict and allow all Ukrainians to live in harmony,” said the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.



“All Church ministers, all representatives of religious traditions, all those in position of authority, all people of good will, each one of us, should call for a peaceful resolution of this dangerous escalation of words and means that weight heavily and ominously upon the head of the Ukrainian people,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

