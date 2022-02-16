Catholic World News
Report estimates US diocesan foundation assets at over $12B
February 16, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Walter Dillingham, author of Catholic Foundations in the US Revisited, found that “83% of the 181 dioceses utilize separate foundations” and that “only 67% of the foundations provide any financial disclosure to the marketplace.”
Dillingham, director of endowments and foundations at the Wilmington Trust, estimates total diocesan foundation assets at over $12 billion.
