Report estimates US diocesan foundation assets at over $12B

February 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Walter Dillingham, author of Catholic Foundations in the US Revisited, found that “83% of the 181 dioceses utilize separate foundations” and that “only 67% of the foundations provide any financial disclosure to the marketplace.”



Dillingham, director of endowments and foundations at the Wilmington Trust, estimates total diocesan foundation assets at over $12 billion.

