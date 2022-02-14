Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader pleads for internal unity in face of ‘external aggressor’

February 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “in the face of this great threat which is lifting on our borders, in the face of the great challenges our people have within themselves, we see how important our internal unity is for the security and survival of our people,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, as Russia amassed 130,000 troops near Ukraine.

