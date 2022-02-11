Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Ecumenical Patriarch on 30th anniversary of election

February 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew a video message in honor of the 30th anniversary of his election as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch.



Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!