Kentucky archdiocese to be led by bishop who’s fought racism

February 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Shelton Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux (LA) the new Archbishop of Louisville, succeeding Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, a former president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.



Bishop Fabre, an African-American, was instrumental in drafting the US bishops’ 2018 pastoral letter against racism. A Louisville LGBTQ leader criticized Bishop Fabre’s appointment.

