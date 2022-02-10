Catholic World News

Kansas bishop remains under abuse investigation

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In early 2021, the Archdiocese of Kansas City (KS) announced that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith asked Archbishop Joseph Naumann to conduct a canonical investigation of a sexual abuse allegation against Bishop John Brungardt of Dodge City.



Bishop Brungardt, who stepped aside from his duties, has denied the allegation.

