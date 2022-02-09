Catholic World News

Christian selected to head Egypt’s top court

February 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Egyptian President Abdul Al Sisi has appointed a Coptic Christian to head the country’s Supreme Constitutional Court. Boulos Fahmy will be the first Christian ever to hold that post.

