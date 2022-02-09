Catholic World News

Vermont legislature backs constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion right

February 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Vermont’s state legislature has approved a constitutional amendment that would guarantee a right to legal abortion. The proposed amendment will be submitted to a statewide referendum in November.



The measure assures a “right to personal reproductive autonomy,” which would include access to contraception and abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!