Ecumenical Patriarch: We will continue to fight for the reopening of the Halki Seminary

February 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Orthodox Times

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch. He holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.



The Patriarchate’s Halki seminary opened in 1844 and was closed by the Turkish parliament in 1971.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

