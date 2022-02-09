Catholic World News

Bishops call for a joint effort to achieve political stability in Peru

February 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pedro Castillo of the Marxist Free Peru party assumed office in July. On February 8, he swore in his fourth cabinet.



“Castillo has faced a string of crises,” Deutsche Welle reported. “In December, the opposition attempted to impeach Castillo on grounds that he was morally unfit for office.”

