Pope: Human trafficking an ‘open wound’ in the body of Christ and humanity

February 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis issued a video message to participants in the World Day of Prayer, Reflection and Action Against Human Trafficking, which took place on February 8, February 8, the feast day of St. Joseph Bakhita.



Echoing other recent comments, the Pontiff said, “Human trafficking is violence! The violence suffered by every woman and every girl is an open wound in the body of Christ, in the body of all humanity, it is a deep wound that also affects each one of us.”

