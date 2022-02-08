Catholic World News

Pope: Human trafficking is a wound shamefully inflicted for economic interests

February 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: February 8, the feast day of St. Joseph Bakhita, is the International Day of Prayer for Victims of Human Trafficking.



Human trafficking “is a deep wound, inflicted by the shameful pursuit of economic interests without any respect for the human person,” Pope Francis said. “So many girls – we see them on the streets – who are not free, are slaves of traffickers, who send them to work and, if they do not bring the money, beat them. This is happening in our cities today. Let us really think about it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!