Man charged after threatening to blow up St. Louis Catholic school

February 08, 2022

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CWN Editor's Note: The suspect has been charged with making a first-degree terrorist threat for threatening to blow up the school of Assumption-Mattese Parish.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

