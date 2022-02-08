Catholic World News

Archbishop of Canterbury: South Sudan trip with Pope Francis may happen in coming months

February 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2017, Pope Francis announced that he hoped to join Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury in a visit to South Sudan. Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, traveled to South Sudan last December in preparation for a possible papal trip.

