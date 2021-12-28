Catholic World News

Laying ground for papal visit, Vatican foreign minister travels to South Sudan

December 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, traveled to South Sudan (map) from December 21-23 in preparation for a possible papal trip.



In 2017, Pope Francis announced that he hoped to join Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury in a visit to South Sudan, but plans for a trip have been delayed by civil conflict there.

