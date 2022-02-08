Catholic World News

Abducted priest regains freedom in Nigeria

February 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Shekari, who ministers in the Diocese of Kafanchan in Kaduna state (map), was kidnapped on February 6. Gunmen broke into the parish house during the night, killed a cook, and abducted the priest.

