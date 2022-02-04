Catholic World News

Convicted priest dies in jail; suicide likely

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Robert McWilliams former priest serving a prison term for child sexual abuse, died on February 4 in an apparent suicide.



McWilliams was a priest of the Cleveland diocese, who in 2021 pleaded guilty to federal charges of child exploitation and child trafficking. We was laicized later the same year.,

