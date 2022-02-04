Catholic World News

‘Let us press forward on this path of fraternity,’ Pope says in message

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a message to mark the International Day of Human Fraternity on February 4. On that day in 2019, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi.

