Francis to decide personally on Order of Malta reforms

February 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an email obtained by The Pillar, Cardinal Silvano Tomasi, the Pope’s special delegate to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, said that the Pope Francis will personally decide between various proposals to reform the Order’s constitution.



The Pope “wants to meet the Mixed Working Group with some members representing the Professed, the Government of the Order, the Procurators of the Priories and the Presidents of the Associations, to present to him concrete reform projects,” Cardinal Tomasi wrote, and “therefore decided to suspend all other activities until this meeting is takes place, following which he will make a final decision.”

