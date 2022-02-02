Catholic World News

Las Vegas bishop tells pro-abortion politicians not to receive Communion

February 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop George Thomas of Las Vegas, Nevada has said that Catholic politicians who reject Church teaching on abortion should not present themselves for Communion. But he stopped short of suggesting that pro-abortion Catholics should be denied the Eucharist.



“If a politician from the Diocese of Las Vegas finds himself or herself at odds with the church’s teaching on the sacredness of human life, I ask him or her voluntarily to refrain from the reception of Holy Communion while holding public office,” the bishop said.



Bishop Thomas added, however, that he would leave the decision on receiving Communion to the individual, “and not on the backs of pastors or Eucharistic ministers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

