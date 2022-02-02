Catholic World News

Over 400,000 take part in Ukrainian Catholic online prayer vigil for peace

February 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “May the Lord hear our prayers,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “My He accept our prayers! May fasting and penance be stronger than any modern weapon! May God let peace descend on Ukraine and on the whole world!”

