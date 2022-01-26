Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments humanitarian situation in Syria

January 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in its January 25 edition (“The Winter of the Displaced”), the Vatican newspaper drew attention to a UN report on the suffering of internally displaced persons in Syria during winter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!