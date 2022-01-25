Catholic World News

Iraqi Christians eye new year with hope and trepidation

January 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The continued presence of non-state militias that are above the law and are undermining the state means the continuation of killing, kidnapping, looting, robbery, and corruption,” said Father Istephanos al-Katib, pastor of St. Joseph’s Syriac Catholic Church in Qaraqosh.

