Cardinal Gregory compares Catholics for Choice to Judas
January 24, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington has condemned the pro-abortion group Catholics for Choice for projecting messages onto the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception during the US bishops’ National Prayer Vigil for Life.
“Those whose antics projected words on the outside of the church building demonstrated by those pranks that they really are external to the Church and they did so at night – John 13:30,” Cardinal Gregory said in his statement. (In John 13:30, the Evangelist recounts Judas’ betrayal of Christ: “So after receiving the morsel, he [Judas] immediately went out; and it was night.”)
Posted by: altoidnews7416 -
Today 11:22 AM ET USA
The tenor of Cardinal Gregory's comments are amazing. Too bad the same can't be said about elected Catholics whose "antics" promote abortion and are external to the Church.