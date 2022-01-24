Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory compares Catholics for Choice to Judas

January 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Washington

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington has condemned the pro-abortion group Catholics for Choice for projecting messages onto the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception during the US bishops’ National Prayer Vigil for Life.



“Those whose antics projected words on the outside of the church building demonstrated by those pranks that they really are external to the Church and they did so at night – John 13:30,” Cardinal Gregory said in his statement. (In John 13:30, the Evangelist recounts Judas’ betrayal of Christ: “So after receiving the morsel, he [Judas] immediately went out; and it was night.”)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.