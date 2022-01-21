Catholic World News

Pro-abortion group projects messages onto National Shrine during US bishops’ prayer vigil for life

January 21, 2022

As the US bishops held their National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington on the evening of January 20, the pro-abortion organization Catholics for Choice projected messages onto the basilica’s bell tower and facade.

The projection was made from a pedestrian island on a city street, and the organization said it had secured a city permit.

“We felt it was important to put forward the truth that the majority of Catholics support abortion access,” said a Catholics for Choice spokesman. “So we secured all the necessary paperwork with the city. It was all above board and we made sure we did everything by the book and respectfully.”

“The attempted desecration is enormous,” said Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco. “Diabolical. Mother Mary, pray for them, now and at the hour of death. Amen.”

