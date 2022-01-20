Catholic World News

Papal guidance for Italian construction industry

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on January 20 to a delegation from the Italian Association of Private Construction Contractors, Pope Francis said that their business dealings should be characterized by several virtues: competition and transparency; responsibility and sustainability; and ethics, legality, and safety.

