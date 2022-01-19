Catholic World News

Macron wants abortion in European charter of rights

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: French President Emmanuel Macron has said that legal abortion should be enshrined in the European Charter of Fundamental Rights.



Speaking on January 19 to the European Parliament, Macron said that the charter should be revised to “be more explicit on environmental protection or the recognition of the right to abortion.”

