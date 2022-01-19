Catholic World News

Myanmar’s army bombs Christian refugees

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following a Christmas massacre in Mo So village in Kayah State (map), Christians fled to refugee camps near the state’s capital, Loikaw.



On January 17, they were bombed by the nation’s military. The Vatican newspaper devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to the attack.

