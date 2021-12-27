Catholic World News

Myanmar: cardinal pleads for peace after massacre

December 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon issued a plea for peace after 38 people were killed in Mo So village, in what the cardinal called “a heartbreaking and horrific atrocity which I condemn unreservedly with all my heart.”



Government-controlled media outlets said that troops opened fire on “terrorists with weapons” in the incident. But a UN official said that credible reports indicated the victims were civilians.



Well over 1,000 people have been killed as the military junta that seized control early in 2021 has moved to crush public protests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!