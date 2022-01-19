Catholic World News

Citing abortion views, DC restaurant boots pro-life group

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Democrats for Life of America has issued a statement on the cancellation of the March for Life Breakfast by Busboys and Poets, a Washington restaurant.



The restaurant “stands firmly on the belief that women have the right to make their own reproductive health decisions,” a spokeswoman said.

