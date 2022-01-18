Catholic World News

President Biden pays tribute to religious freedom

January 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: President Biden issued a statement for Religious Freedom Day (January 16), which commemorates the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s landmark Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.



“In my life, faith has always been a beacon of hope and a calling to purpose, as it is for so many Americans, and I believe that protecting religious freedom is as important now as it has ever been,” said President Biden. “We must continue our work to ensure that people of all faiths — or none — are treated as full participants in society, equal in rights and dignity.”



The US Conference of Catholic Bishops also issued a statement for the day. The statement, written by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, decried attacks on houses of worship.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!