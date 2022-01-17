Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan laments attacks on houses of worship

January 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, issued a statement for Religious Freedom Day (January 16), which commemorates the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s landmark Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.

