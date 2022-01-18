Catholic World News

At many churches, pandemic hits collection plates, budgets

January 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A survey of 1,000 Protestant pastors found that “half of congregations received roughly what they budgeted for last year, with 27% getting less than anticipated and 22% getting more,” according to the report.

