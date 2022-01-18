Catholic World News

Italian bishop bars the unvaccinated from distributing Holy Communion

January 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Appealing to a “sense of responsibility and attention to the common good,” Bishop Antonio Napolioni of Cremona said that those who are not vaccinated against Covid are not permitted to distribute Holy Communion and added that Communion is to be received in the hand.



While not permitted to distribute Communion, unvaccinated priests are permitted to celebrate Mass if they have tested negatively for Covid in the past 48 hours, or if they have recovered from Covid in the past 180 days.



Bishop Napolioni’s policy echoes, but is not as restrictive as, the policy of Bishop Giacomo Cirulli, who has barred all unvaccinated priests, deacons, and laity from any in-person ministry.

