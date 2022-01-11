Catholic World News

Italian bishop bars unvaccinated priests, deacons from in-person ministry

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Giacomo Cirulli, who leads two Italian dioceses (Teano-Calvi and Alife-Caiazzo), has barred unvaccinated priests, deacons, and lay faithful from distributing Holy Communion, as well as “all pastoral, catechetical and formative activity in person,” according to the report.

