Pope meets leader of Bosnia-Herzegovina

January 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 18 with Zeljko Komsic, the chairman of the collegial presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Their talks, the Vatican reported, centered on bilateral relations and the domestic situation in Bosnia-Herzergovina.

