Grand Mufti of the Caucasus meets with Pope

January 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 13 audience, Pope Francis received the Grand Mufti of the Caucasus (map), Allahshukur Pashazadeh. According to an Albanian-language Vatican News report, the parties discussed interfaith dialogue and cooperation between the Holy See and Azerbaijan (map), which the Pope visited in 2016.

