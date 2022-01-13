Catholic World News

German bishop criticizes delay in Synodal Way gender-neutral language debate

January 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “The debate centers on a proposal to use the so-called ‘gender star’ in Synodal Way documents,” according to the report. “The linguistic innovation, which dates to around 2013, places an asterisk after the stem of a German noun, rendering it neither masculine nor feminine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

