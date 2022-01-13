Catholic World News

Last 7 years ‘the hottest ever,’ Vatican newspaper emphasizes

January 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An EU report has found that “globally, the seven hottest years on record were the last seven.” Manifesting the Vatican’s emphasis on ecology, L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage to the story in its January 12 edition, along with articles on the papal general audience and Tigray War.

