Catholic World News

Ethiopian cardinal calls for peace and forgiveness

January 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: As the Tigray War continued in Ethiopia—a drone attack reportedly killed 17 civilians on January 10—Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel of Addis Ababa said that “we need to avoid the spirit of pride, hatred and anger that can break the chains of peace by begging the Lord to graciously grant us peace, even though peace is being violated and war is being waged in our country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!