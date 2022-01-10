Catholic World News

100,000 Peruvian children have lost parents to Covid, Vatican newspaper emphasizes

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On January 8, the Vatican newspaper devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to news from Peru that 98,000 children have lost a parent or guardian to Covid. The South American nation (map) has the world’s highest Covid mortality rate.

