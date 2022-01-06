Catholic World News
Live as Christians and shun revenge, South Sudan archbishop pleads
January 06, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 11 million (map) is 61% Christian (and 38% Catholic), 32% ethnic religionist, and 7% Muslim, and gained independence from largely Muslim Sudan in 2011.
The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in February 2020. In 2019, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the nation’s leaders as he appealed for peace.
