Catholic World News

Live as Christians and shun revenge, South Sudan archbishop pleads

January 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Catholic Radio Network

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 11 million (map) is 61% Christian (and 38% Catholic), 32% ethnic religionist, and 7% Muslim, and gained independence from largely Muslim Sudan in 2011.



The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in February 2020. In 2019, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the nation’s leaders as he appealed for peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!