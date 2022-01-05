Catholic World News

Catholics hold funeral after Myanmar massacre; attacks continue

January 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon issued a plea for peace after 38 people were killed in Mo So village, in what the cardinal called “a heartbreaking and horrific atrocity which I condemn unreservedly with all my heart.”

