Catholic World News

Pope, in video, deplores persecution of religious minorities

January 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: “How is it possible that many religious minorities currently suffer discrimination or persecution?” Pope Francis asks in a video associated with his January prayer intention.



“How can we allow that in this society, which is so civilized, there are people who are persecuted simply because they publicly profess their faith? Not only is it unacceptable; it’s inhuman, it’s insane.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!