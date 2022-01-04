Catholic World News

January papal prayer intention: for true human fraternity

January 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s January 2022 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “We pray for all those suffering from religious discrimination and persecution; may their own rights and dignity be recognized, which originate from being brothers and sisters in the human family.”

