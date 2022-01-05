Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper welcomes joint statement by 5 leading nuclear powers

January 05, 2022

In an unsigned front-page op-ed, the Vatican newspaper welcomed a joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on preventing nuclear war.

Comparing the statement to nuclear arms reduction negotiations undertaken in the 1980s by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the Vatican newspaper also welcomed UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s call for additional action.

The declaration, in the view of the Vatican newspaper, makes it possible for diplomats to undertake the “very delicate work of weaving the threads” of progress toward arms control and disarmament. “Sit down, then, at the [negotiating] table,” the op-ed concluded—after noting that China has called on Russia and the US to reduce their arsenals.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!