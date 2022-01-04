Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia endorses vaccination for children as ‘positive sign’

January 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Council for Life has strongly endorsed Covid vaccination for children, despite statistical evidence that children are rarely infected with the disease.



Archbishop Vincent Paglia said that the vaccination of children shows that “society takes care of the weakest, thinking above all of protecting the future of new generations.” The archbishop has strongly supported vaccination, and the Pontifical Academy for Life has recommended vaccines for all children over the age of five.

