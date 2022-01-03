Catholic World News

US dioceses investigate their role in boarding schools for Native Americans

January 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In November, Archbishop Paul Coakley (chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development) and Bishop James Wall (chairman of the Subcommittee on Native American Affairs) encouraged their brother bishops to cooperate with a federal



Indian boarding school investigation announced by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

