Cardinal Gregory tests positive for Covid

January 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I’ve tested [positive] for Covid-19,” said Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, 74. “I feel fine, no pains, fever, or other symptoms. . . . I’ll follow my doctor’s advice & not be in public. I’ll miss my annual retreat. I ask for your prayers.”

