Catholic World News

South African cardinal recalls Archbishop Tutu

December 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: South African Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts against apartheid, died on December 26 at the age of 90 (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).



Pope Francis sent condolences following Tutu’s death. In this article, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier, 80, shares some of his recollections of Tutu, who married a Catholic woman in 1955 and was devoted to St. Thérèse of Lisieux.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!